Jiah Khan Case: 'Sooraj has suffered enough'

Jiah Khan Case: 'Sooraj has suffered enough'

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 27, 2023 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The late actress Jiah Khan who died by suicide on June 4, 2013. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Will Sooraj Pancholi finally see closure in the Jiah Khan case on Friday, April 28?

The special Central Bureau of Investigation court will deliver its verdict on abetment to suicide that day.

IMAGE: Actor Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment to suicide. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram

A close friend of the actor tells Subhash K Jha, "Sooraj has suffered enough. For 10 years, he has this sword hanging over his head. He has not been able to enjoy anything during the last 10 years."

"Whether he is working or relaxing at home or spending time with family, the fact that he is an undertrial has followed him like a shadow."

As the day of the verdict approaches, Sooraj feels a mixture of relief and anxiety.

"He has reached a stage where any closure is better than this uncertainty. If the honourable court finds him guilty, so be it. If he is found not guilty, then his pain will finally end," says the friend.

"Either way, he has full faith in the judiciary."

 

SUBHASH K JHA
