Janhvi, Girl In A Pearl Sari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor promotes her movie Devara Part I in a pearl sari in Chennai.

She writes, 'Like a shining pearl in Devaras bloody, red Sea couldn't find a pearl emoji so here's an egg instead. Thank you Chennai for the love #Devara on the 27th of September in theatres near youuuuuu.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shows us how she does her hair done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is 'just prancing around' in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Up close with Disha Patani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Rosie ne balcony se jump kyu kiya? Is the most asked question I get asked since Kerala Story OTT pe kab release hoga has been answered itna cool hai for actors we can legally be all these people who we would never be able to be in real life,' says Adah Sharma about her character in the suspense series Sunflower Season 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'You've got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you're here, fall in love. Make mistakes. Presenting our beautiful pink and white off shoulder Aaisha dresses! Perfect for a lovely summer brunch with your girlfriends!' advises Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi has 'a new perspective, a new path -- thinking of changing careers. How about photography?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande holidays with husband Vicky Jain in Georgia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma and sister Aisha Sharma go cycling in Thailand and write, 'Bikes, besties, and breathtaking views -- living the island dream.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon visits Manish Malhotra's store in London and writes, 'Congratulations Manish. Fab collection at Harrods. The Cheerleading Squad is here!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani G/Instagram

Sayani G flies over Heart Reef in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, in a throwback picture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com