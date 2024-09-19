News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi, Girl In A Pearl Sari

Janhvi, Girl In A Pearl Sari

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 19, 2024 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pooja prances in Dubai... Aahana's advice...Neha and Aisha in Thailand...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor promotes her movie Devara Part I in a pearl sari in Chennai.

She writes, 'Like a shining pearl in Devaras bloody, red Sea couldn't find a pearl emoji so here's an egg instead. Thank you Chennai for the love #Devara on the 27th of September in theatres near youuuuuu.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shows us how she does her hair done.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is 'just prancing around' in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Up close with Disha Patani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Rosie ne balcony se jump kyu kiya? Is the most asked question I get asked since Kerala Story OTT pe kab release hoga has been answered itna cool hai for actors we can legally be all these people who we would never be able to be in real life,' says Adah Sharma about her character in the suspense series Sunflower Season 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'You've got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you're here, fall in love. Make mistakes. Presenting our beautiful pink and white off shoulder Aaisha dresses! Perfect for a lovely summer brunch with your girlfriends!' advises Aahana Kumra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi has 'a new perspective, a new path -- thinking of changing careers. How about photography?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande holidays with husband Vicky Jain in Georgia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma and sister Aisha Sharma go cycling in Thailand and write, 'Bikes, besties, and breathtaking views -- living the island dream.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon visits Manish Malhotra's store in London and writes, 'Congratulations Manish. Fab collection at Harrods. The Cheerleading Squad is here!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani G/Instagram

Sayani G flies over Heart Reef in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, in a throwback picture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
The Man Behind Bollywood's Blockbuster Horror Films
The Man Behind Bollywood's Blockbuster Horror Films
'Why Must I Put My Head On A Chopper?'
'Why Must I Put My Head On A Chopper?'
India's First Hindi Horror Comedy
India's First Hindi Horror Comedy
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh delivers knockout blow to China
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh delivers knockout blow to China
Why Movies Get Into Trouble...
Why Movies Get Into Trouble...
Mkts scale fresh peaks after Fed's rate cut decision
Mkts scale fresh peaks after Fed's rate cut decision
UN resolution asks Israel to quit, India abstains
UN resolution asks Israel to quit, India abstains

More like this

Alia Gives Us Chal Kudiye

Alia Gives Us Chal Kudiye

Bollywood Says Goodbye To Ganpati

Bollywood Says Goodbye To Ganpati

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances