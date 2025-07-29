'Let Your Actions And Achievements Prove Your Value'

Vivek Oberoi has a message for anyone thinking about reinventing themselves or planning a comeback.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

His film career saw quite a few ups and downs. When the downs increased, Vivek Oberoi took a pause, stepped back and re-created himself as a successful global entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In an article for Rolling Stone magazine, Vivek explained how stepping away from fame has helped him focus, grow and build a lasting legacy.

'I walked away from the spotlight deliberately,' he wrote. 'Not because I had nothing to say but because, sometimes, the most powerful move is knowing when not to play the game.'

Rise to fame and career challenges

Vivek shot to fame with his debut film, Company, in 2002 and followed it up with another major hit, Saathiya.

However, his career took a downturn after his public disagreement with fellow actor Salman Khan; Vivek was reportedly dating Aishwarya Rai, who had recently ended her relationship with Salman.

Aishwarya and Vivek's 2004 film, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., did not fare well at the box office and the latter's career began to slow down.

A missed opportunity also affected his career -- he turned down the lead role in Hum Tum, which then went to Saif Ali Khan; the film was a big success.

Although Vivek played a notable role in the 2006 film Omkara, co-star Saif stole the spotlight with his performance as Langda Tyagi.

Vivek continued acting in films such as Prince and Krrish 3, where he played the villain, but he was unable to recapture the popularity he once enjoyed in the early 2000s.

From films to business

Vivek stepped away from the film industry and focused on business and investments.

He worked behind the scenes, attending meetings, closing deals and building ventures that would eventually gain international attention.

About 18 months ago, he decided to return to public life -- but with a fresh approach. 'I wanted to return with proof, not promotion,' he wrote. 'In a world where everyone wants to trend, I chose to focus on substance.'

He launched BNW Developments, a real estate company based in the United Arab Emirates, and expanded into other sectors as well. His business ventures include:

Solitario, a brand specialising in lab-grown jewellery

ReadyAssist, a roadside assistance company that has trained over 11,000 mechanics across India

Agribid, an agri-tech company that helps Indian farmers access markets and increase their income

'This isn't about being seen,' Vivek said. 'It's about what's being built.'

Vivek's life learnings

Speak only when your message is backed by real results.

Let your actions and achievements prove your value.

Build a plan that reflects who you are today, not who you were in the past.

Respect holds its value in both silence and speech,' he added. 'That's the comeback code.'