It's Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 08, 2023 12:29 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to roll with this week's fun and filmi quiz?

Simply identify the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Baar Baar Dekho
B. Bang Bang!
C. Dhoom 3
  C. Dhoom 3
 
A. Section 375
B. The Accidental Prime Minister
C. Gali Gali Chor Hai
  A. Section 375
 
A. Main Tera Hero
B. Phata Poster Nikhla Hero
C. Pagalpanti
  B. Phata Poster Nikhla Hero
 
A. Adharm
B. Amaanat
C. Sadak
  C. Sadak
 
A. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
B. Aiyaary
C. Satyameva Jayate
  A. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
 
A. Raat Akeli Hai
B. Good Luck Jerry
C. Love Hostel
  C. Love Hostel
 
A. Lakshmanrekha
B. Jalwa
C. Tahalka
  B. Jalwa
 
A. Batla House
B. Dhamaka
C. Toofaan
  A. Batla House
 
A. Luck By Chance
B. Cocktail
C. Welcome Back
  A. Luck By Chance
 
A. Rashtra Kavach Om
B. Fitoor
C. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  C. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
