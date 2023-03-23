News
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 23, 2023 09:38 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to test your inner filmi keeda?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Phone Bhoot
B. Sooryavanshi
C. Zero
  A. Phone Bhoot
 
A. Divya Shakti
B. Sangraam
C. Suhaag
  B. Sangraam
 
A. Sultan
B. Sui Dhaaga
C. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
  A. Sultan
 
A. Pukar
B. Desh Premee
C. Mahaan
  C. Mahaan
 
A. The Fakir of Venice
B. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
C. Fitoor
  B. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
 
A. Kroadh
B. Yodha
C. Insaniyat
  A. Kroadh
 
A. Deewana Mastana
B. Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
C. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
  B. Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
 
A. Tehzeeb
B. Dillagi
C. Ek Hasina Thi
  C. Ek Hasina Thi
 
A. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
B. Bewakoofiyan
C. Meri Pyaari Bindu
  C. Meri Pyaari Bindu
 
A. Dostana
B. Ugly Aur Pagli
C. Kya Cool Hain Hum
  A. Dostana
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
