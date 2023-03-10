It's Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Enjoy this festive week in all the colours of joy and our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Singham Returns B. Gabbar is Back C. Heroine B. Gabbar is Back A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani B. Barfi! C. Besharam A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani A. Zamana Deewana B. Mast Kalandar C. Khel A. Zamana Deewana A. Maine Pyar Kiya B. Love C. Jaagruti C. Jaagruti A. Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities B. Taal C. Rudaali C. Rudaali A. Virasat B. Nayak C. Bulandi B. Nayak A. Lukka Chuppi B. Pati Patni Aur Woh C. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 A. Lukka Chuppi A. Action Replayy B. London Dreams C. Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal A. Action Replayy A. Yatra B. B A Pass C. Firaaq C. Firaaq A. Rang De Basanti B. Striker C. Chashme Baddoor B. Striker

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com