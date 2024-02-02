'We wish Bhakshak would create more public awareness about child abuse.'

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar in Bhakshak.

In Director Pulkit's hard-hitting debut feature film Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar plays a Patna-based television journalist who blows the lid on a child abuse racket at a shelter home in Bihar.

Speaking of her compelling role, Bhumi tells Subhash K Jha, "This is probably my best, along with Sonechiraiya. I am trying to do the best work possible, given the restrictions in our cinema where strong roles are hardly written for women. When Pulkit, who has also written the script with his wife, came to me with Bhakshak, I was stunned."

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra in Bhakshak.

The incident that occurred in Muzaffarpur in Bihar was known to Bhumi.

"I had read about the mass abuse of underage girls in Bihar. But after I came on board for Bhakshak, I read up more details. They are in the public domain. It was horrifying beyond words, and it continues. It recently happened in Thane. We wish Bhakshak would create more public awareness about child abuse."

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar in Bhakshak.

The actress, who has acquired a reputation for quality cinema, is all praise for her director: "I like working with new directors. They are filled with enthusiasm, passion and dedication. The way Pulkit has shot Bhakshak, the production design and technical finesse...it is mindblowing!"

Bhumi reveals that many real life names had to be changed.

"Sadly, we had to change some of the place names and names of real persons for legal reasons. We didn't shoot the film in Patna. We shot it mainly in Lucknow."

Bhakshak streams on Netflix from February 9.