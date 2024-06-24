Ishq Vishk Rebound Has Fair Opening Weekend

IMAGE: Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

It's been a weird year when it comes to box office performances.

Most movies are doing half the business of what they would have during pre-pandemic, and it's getting increasingly tough to attract audiences to theatres.

When even star-driven films are struggling, one can well imagine how it must be for a film like Ishq Vishk Rebound, which has new faces.

From that point of view, it did a fair business of Rs 1.20 crore (12 million) on Friday. The number is not big but then expectations were not big either, and the makers relied on the music to do the trick.

This is what pushed the audiences to some extent.

The collections stayed under the Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) mark on Saturday and Sunday, as a result of which the weekend score was Rs 4.40 crore (Rs 44 million).

Ideally, a film of this scale and size should look at collections in the whereabouts of 1 crore (Rs 10 million) during the weekdays. But that would have happened if Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) had been breached on both Saturday and Sunday. Since that hasn't happened, the film could get into the Rs 75 lakh to Rs 90 lakh (Rs 7.5 million to Rs 9 million) range on Monday and hope to sustain until Kalki 2898 AD arrives on Thursday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.