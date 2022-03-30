Like Kajal's Pregnancy Pillow?

Mamata's fangirl moment with Raveena... Bhumi meets Smriti... Ashwiny praises Saiyami...
IMAGE: The much pregnant Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to make herself comfy!
IMAGE: Mamata Mohandas has a fangirl moment when she meets Raveena Tandon at the trailer launch of KGF 2 in Bengaluru.
Raveena is a part of the cast along with Sanjay Dutt and, of course, the film's star, Yash.
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shares a pic with Smriti Irani and writes, 'Loved meeting you today. More power to you ma'am for all the amazing work you're doing towards uplifting our gender, the children of our country and all compromised communities.'
Smriti, who celebrated her 46th birthday last Wednesday, March 23, promptly replies: 'It is rare to find a gifted actor with a heart of gold … an adventurous creative soul who essays a variety of roles with elan and adds to our differentiated discourse… was an absolute pleasure to meet you … thank you for applying yourself so diligently to your craft.'
IMAGE: Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares a picture with Saiyami Kher after the wrap-up of their film Faadu and writes, '@saiyami shines like a diamond who cannot go unnoticed. I felt her presence of love and realness on screen and off screen. We share many similar interest from Badminton to our love for @rogerfederer And we are hopeful to get tickets and are eagerly looking forward to watch him play in Wimbledon this year.
'Lovers of nature, classical music, poetry, fragrance of camphor spreading it's divinity. Walks (although i cannot walk as fast as her) crispy Bhindi, salted caramel icecream, solitude and cinema and also a self appointed fitness coach to me, Sai can speak as much as she can and be quiet and look at the waves passing by.
'I am so glad to have found this gem. Her passion for her craft and commitment to do better with each scene made me want to hug her every time i said a cut.
'After a conversation which started in July 21 @saiyami wraps a long Faadu journey. I wish her only love and many more stories she can tell through her eyes. We are not yet over as we will be there for each other through cinema & beyond cinema for a life time.'
IMAGE: Tisca Chopra has a question for you: 'You relate? Now that we are are back to flying around, the only time one can get great sleep is where there is no wifi.'
IMAGE: Shamita Shetty gets back to work.
IMAGE: Manisha Koirala tells us: 'Since childhood when I was a basketball player to my most of adult hood, staying physically active boosts my zest for life that's why #morningroutine is a must for me.. #cycling #walking #healthylifestyle.'
IMAGE: Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday in London.
IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz shares a throwback pic: 'A little late but throwing it back to my first Holi party and the smashing time.'
