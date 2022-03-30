Like Kajal's Pregnancy Pillow?

IMAGE: Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares a picture with Saiyami Kher after the wrap-up of their film Faadu and writes, '@saiyami shines like a diamond who cannot go unnoticed. I felt her presence of love and realness on screen and off screen. We share many similar interest from Badminton to our love for @rogerfederer And we are hopeful to get tickets and are eagerly looking forward to watch him play in Wimbledon this year.

'Lovers of nature, classical music, poetry, fragrance of camphor spreading it's divinity. Walks (although i cannot walk as fast as her) crispy Bhindi, salted caramel icecream, solitude and cinema and also a self appointed fitness coach to me, Sai can speak as much as she can and be quiet and look at the waves passing by.

'I am so glad to have found this gem. Her passion for her craft and commitment to do better with each scene made me want to hug her every time i said a cut.

'After a conversation which started in July 21 @saiyami wraps a long Faadu journey. I wish her only love and many more stories she can tell through her eyes. We are not yet over as we will be there for each other through cinema & beyond cinema for a life time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari/Instagram