HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Nushrratt's Night Out With Mrunal

Nushrratt's Night Out With Mrunal

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 12:14 IST

x

Son Of Sardaar 2 has a huge cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta and Nalneesh Neel, and everyone arrived to watch the film at a special screening in Mumbai.

Everyone, except the film's lead actor and producer, Ajay Devgn.

Perhaps he knew the kind of reviews it's all set to get!

While Mrunal Thakur chose a red hot colour to watch Dhadak 2, the other release of the week, she picked a more toned-down colour to watch her own.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Bright smiles.

 

Mouni Roy.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia.

 

Kubbra Sait.

 

Roshni Walia.

 

Chunky Panday.

 

Dhanush.

 

Mrunal brings her brother Dhaval Thakur along.

 

Deepak Dobriyal.

 

Vindu Dara Singh.

 

Ravi Kishan arrives with wife Preeti and children, Riva, Ishita, Saksham

 

Nalneesh Neel, Deepak Dobriyal, Sahil Mehta, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Son of Sardaar 2 Review
Son of Sardaar 2 Review
Tripti-Siddhant's Hearts Go Dhadak...
Tripti-Siddhant's Hearts Go Dhadak...
Does Naseeruddin Shah Look Like JRD Tata?
Does Naseeruddin Shah Look Like JRD Tata?
10 Superb Rafi Songs
10 Superb Rafi Songs
10 Sonu Nigam Hits
10 Sonu Nigam Hits

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

Meet India's first FIDE Women's World Cup champion2:36

Meet India's first FIDE Women's World Cup champion

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look0:40

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD