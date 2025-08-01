Nushrratt's Night Out With Mrunal

Son Of Sardaar 2 has a huge cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta and Nalneesh Neel, and everyone arrived to watch the film at a special screening in Mumbai.

Everyone, except the film's lead actor and producer, Ajay Devgn.

Perhaps he knew the kind of reviews it's all set to get!

While Mrunal Thakur chose a red hot colour to watch Dhadak 2, the other release of the week, she picked a more toned-down colour to watch her own.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Bright smiles.

Mouni Roy.

Tamannaah Bhatia.

Kubbra Sait.

Roshni Walia.

Chunky Panday.

Dhanush.

Mrunal brings her brother Dhaval Thakur along.

Deepak Dobriyal.

Vindu Dara Singh.

Ravi Kishan arrives with wife Preeti and children, Riva, Ishita, Saksham

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff