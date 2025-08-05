'Very Few Series Deal With Female Orgasm'

'If a survey were conducted, many people wouldn't understand the concept.'

IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Viineet Kumar Siingh/Instagram

Known for his powerful performances, Viineet Kumar Siingh takes on a bold new role in Amazon Prime Video's Rangeen, playing a gigolo in a story that explores female desire.

In a chat with Subhash K Jha, he talks about breaking taboos, his love for comedy and action, and what's next in his evolving journey as an actor.

Your new series Rangeen has shocked many by addressing female sexuality.

There have been very few films or series that deal with the subject of female orgasm. Honestly, if a survey were conducted, I feel many people wouldn't even fully understand the concept. But that's okay.

Thanks to Rangeen, a conversation has started, people are talking.

And that's important. When discussions begin, taboo subjects start to be understood.

At this stage in your career, what are you looking for in the roles and films you choose?

At this point, I'm mostly looking for variety. I want to explore different shades in characters, their temperaments, their nuances. I'm always searching for something new in the roles I take on.

I also want to step into unexplored spaces as an actor.

IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh watches his series Rangeen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Viineet Kumar Siingh/Instagram

And what space is that?

Comedy. I have a strong gut feeling that I can do it really well. I've had the opportunity to try my hand at dark comedy, and I'm genuinely happy about that.

But what I really want is to do an out-and-out comedy. Hopefully, I'll get that chance soon.

Also, ever since school I've believed that cinema is a mirror of society. That idea is still imprinted in my mind.

So I try to take on roles and projects where, through entertainment, I can contribute something meaningful to society. That's always an effort I make as an actor.

Even if it's a small message, it should be there. And I also want to explore historical narratives like I did in Chhaava. Let's see what comes my way. It's not entirely in my hands, but that's the intent.

What about action?

Absolutely! I want to do action too. I'd love to do a full-fledged action film like Taken. I'm a big fan of the Taken franchise.

There's a lot I want to do. Let's see where life takes me. I don't plan too much now. Whatever comes my way, I want to give it my all and do it with complete sincerity.

Now Rangeen is out, and I'm excited for what's coming next.

IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh in Aadhaar.

What's coming up?

I've done a show with TVF -- it's a very good one, but I can't say much about it yet.

There's also a film with Anurag Kashyap, and another film of mine called Aadhaar, which is ready and just awaiting release. It's a very strong film, and I'm eager for it to reach audiences.

Besides that, I've done something with Aanand L Rai. He produced Mukkabaaz, and this time, he's directed me. It's a very special project.

There are also two more projects I can't talk about yet -- it's too early. But yes, those are on the way too.

Plus, there are other things in the pipeline. When the time is right, I'll share everything.

IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh in Chhaava.

Would you say Chhaava was a game-changer for you?

When Chhaava came out, I never expected the kind of impact it would have. I played the historical character Kavi Kalash, something I had never done before in my career. But the love I've received for it has left me speechless.

After that, I played a negative role in Jaat. I had never done such a clear hero-villain dynamic before. And again, the audience showed so much love.

So whenever I get the chance to do something new, I try to grab it. It makes me feel like there are still many unexplored possibilities in me.

Many believe you should've played the main lead in Chhaava.

That just tells me that people have faith in my talent and that means a lot. I want to keep my head down and continue doing good work. Quietly and humbly.

My character in Rangeen also pulled me in strongly. There were many layers to him that attracted me.

I read the script multiple times and had deep discussions with the writers, understanding how they viewed the character, his journey, his transformation, and how they envisioned the sensitive scenes. Then I began preparing.

IMAGE: Viineet Kumar Siingh in Rangeen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Viineet Kumar Siingh/Instagram

How much preparation went into Rangeen?

First, I worked on the external aspects. What is the physicality of this journalist who's lost in his own world? What are his habits? That's where I start, by ticking off those external boxes.

Then I move inward -- who is this man on the inside? That's where the script and the writers become immensely helpful.

What kind of person is he? How does he think? How does he react? What are his relationships like-professionally and personally?

I figured all of that out. He's a common man, so it was easy to relate to the character.

I'm really thankful to my co-stars -- they are all wonderful actors. Whether it's Rajshri, Taruk, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik, or others -- when your co-actors understand the depth of the scene, something special happens.

Working with great actors elevates your own performance. I'm very thankful for that.

Now that people are talking about Rangeen, and it's trending at No. 1 on Amazon, I'm genuinely happy. The feedback has been amazing.