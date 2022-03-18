Katrina-Vicky celebrate their FIRST Holi Post-Wedding

Bollywood stars celebrated the Festival of Colours in the best way they could, and posted beautiful pictures on social media.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif celebrates her first Holi with husband Vicky Kaushal, father-in-law Sham Kaushal, mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: It is Mouni Roy's first Holi after her wedding to Suraj Nambiar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu warns, 'Watch out for colours and water splashing your way today!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Hope you have the brightest day!' wishes Diana Penty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan passes on Holi wishes, as he shares a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback pic with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Manisha Koirala plays Holi with mum Sushma Koirala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

IMAGE: Say Cheese! Manushi Chillar with father Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar, mother Neelam Chillar and brother Dalmitra Chillar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal says, 'Happy Holi everyone... to those who love the festival and to those who run away from it!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur plays Holi with brother Mandar and sister Lochan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: It's a quiet, family Holi for Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia wears her jeans with 'Holi vibes'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar and husband Himmanshoo Malhotra take a Holi selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa is drenched in Holi colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanyukta and Maniesh Paul channel the inner child in them as they play Holi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

IMAGE: Richa Chadha celebrates Holi with her Fukrey team: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhagyashree plays Holi with husband Himalaya Dassani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

IMAGE: What's in Ayan Mukerji's glass?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhavana Menon shares a throwback pic from her film Bhajarangi 2 and wishes: 'May your life be as colorful as the festival itself or even more Happy Holi!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda shares a pic with Nandana Sen from their film Rang Rasiya and writes, '#HappyHoli to all. One must play with all colours of life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram