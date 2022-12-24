News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Disha Out On A Date?

Is Disha Out On A Date?

By Rediff Movies
December 24, 2022 09:25 IST
Manushi looks sunny... Shanaya has a problem... Patralekhaa has a new show...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Is this outfit Disha Patani's pick for a date?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

She takes a picture with model and rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looks like sunshine.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapooor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor has a problem: 'Lazing around in the sun with some pimple cream on #plssssgoaway.'

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

'Pink is the new black,' feels Namrata Shirodkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh agrees.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa promotes her show Aar Ya Paar, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 30.

Rediff Movies
