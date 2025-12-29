At Salman's Birthday Party

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27, at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, surrounded by family and friends.

Cutting his birthday cake.

Film folk like Genelia Deshmukh, above, visited Salman at his farmhouse on Friday, and the party reportedly got over the next morning.

According to a report in The Times Of India newspaper, the menu for the evening included vegetarian starters like Koti Kebabs, Dahi Kebabs, Aloo Tikki and Broccoli Kebabs, as well as non-vegetarian starters.

Besides desserts like Gajar Ka Halwa, Gulab Jamuns, Rabri and Ice Creams, there was also a Paris dessert brand stationed there, which included pastries, assorted macarons, almond Bostock and French toast, classic and tiramisu.

Huma Qureshi drives in.

The Times of India report also mentions that Salman had reportedly given a vanity van to each actor who stayed back.

Sangeeta Bijlani still shares a beautiful bond with Salman.

Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri arrives. Also at the party were Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri and nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan.

Tabu played Salman's sister in Jai Ho.

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Sanjay Dutt, wishes him, 'Bhaijaan happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success.'

Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Mahesh Manjrekar has worked with Salman in Wanted, Dabangg and Jai Ho.

Salman launched Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, above, in Dabangg 3.

Maniesh Paul.

Salman launched Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook.

Varun Sharma.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

A picture of Salman conversing with M S Dhoni, Bobby Deol and Ram Charan has gone viral on social media.

Dhoni is seen here with his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Karisma Kapoor arrives with Manish Malhotra.

Zeeshan Siddique, the NCP politician, whose late father Baba Siddique was a close friend of Salman's.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff