INSIDE DeepVeer's Mumbai reception

December 03, 2018 15:17 IST

Some lovely moments here.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh partied with their friends and colleagues in the film industry on Saturday, December 1.

Going by pictures posted on Instagram, everybody seems to have a wonderful time.

The reception at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel wrapped up the couple's wedding celebrations.

The couple looked fabulous, and they invited *everyone* they knew!

And guess what, *everyone* made sure to come!

Here's a look at what happened inside the party!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan says she got lucky, as she overcame her shyness to ask for pictures from women she admired and who influenced her with their performances and choices.

Among them was Rekha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Then, there were Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

And Jaya Bachchan, whose husband and son Vidya played mother and girlfriend to in the memorable Pa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Who pouts better: Raveena Tandon or Rekha?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Anil Kapoor catches up with Farah Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mingles with Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Pandey gets a tight squeeze from Deepika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya and Sara Ali Khan share a moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya with her Student Of The Year 2 Director Puneet Malhotra and Farah Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Deepika greets cousins Karisma Kapoor and Armaan Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

It's Ranveer's turn now.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Indian Idol Anchorman Maniesh Paul gets a kiss from the groom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bosco Martis/Instagram

Bosco-Caesar with Ranveer...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bosco Martis/Instagram

...And Deepika.