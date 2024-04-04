What Kangana Thinks Of Modi

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, feels Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an 'ansh' (part) of Lord Ram and Lord Vishnu.

Addressing a gathering in the Karsog assembly constituency, she called Modi a symbol of Lord Ram.

She feels that for the first time, women feel that someone is concerned for them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanagana Ranaut/Instagram

Modi has chosen Mandi's daughter (Kangana) to contest from this seat, she said, and appealed to the people to vote for her and ensure a third term for him as prime minister.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana alleged that the Congress has become synonymous with scams. The 2G and coal scams took place during the Congress rule, she stated.

The actor interacted with the people as well, at Pangna, Churag, Mahunag and Seri in Karsog.

She also visited the historical Mahunag temple to seek blessings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana felt that Congress leaders used indecent and abusive language against women, which reflect their mean mentality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanagana Ranaut/Instagram

Meanwhile, Himachal Public Works Minister and the Congress in-charge for the Mandi Parliament seat, Vikramaditya Singh, said Kangana was absent when the worst-ever monsoon disaster hit the state.

***

Meanwhile, Hema Malini is...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

BJP MP and third-time candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini is also working hard for the Lok Sabha polls.

She performed a puja at the Vishram Ghat of the Yamuna river on Wednesday, a day before she files her nomination papers.

"I will continue to make efforts for making the holy Yamuna pollution free," the actor-politician told reporters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hemaji has been an MP twice from Mathura (2014 and 2019) and is contesting from the constituency for a third time this year.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation in Delhi, she said the Yamuna river remains polluted as the Delhi government did not take interest in the central government's Namami Gange scheme.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

The Yamuna flows through Delhi (into Uttar Pradesh) and there, major drains empty into the river, Hemaji said.

"I will make every effort to persuade the Delhi government to make the Yamuna pollution free in Delhi," Hemaji said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

According to a party source, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to accompany Hemaji to her nomination filing on Thursday.

April 4 is the last date for filing nomination papers in Mathura, which goes to polls in the second phase of seven-phase election.