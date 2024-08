Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz shares pictures of her happy mommy life on son Koa Phoenix Dolan's first birthday on August 1.

The lovely family portrait includes daddy, American Actor-Film-maker Michael Dolan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

'Where did the time go?? Just like that my baby is 1,' Ileana writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Koa feasts on his first birthday cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Koa plays with the colours of the rainbow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Koa enjoys his first audio story book.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Here's wishing Koa a happy birthday!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com