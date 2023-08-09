Meet Ileana's Baby Boy

It's been a week since Ileana D'Cruz became a mum, and she's celebrating!

The actor, who welcomed her baby boy -- named Koi Phoenix Dolan -- on August 1, has shared a beautiful picture on social media.

In the monochrome picture, her son's tiny hand is seen holding Ileana's fingers.

Ileana captioned it: '1 week of being your Mama.'

Ileana shared the news with an adorable picture of her baby, saying, 'No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.'

Ileana has always been private about her personal life and disclosed only recently the baby's father.