News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Ileana's Baby Boy

Meet Ileana's Baby Boy

Source: ANI
August 09, 2023 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's been a week since Ileana D'Cruz became a mum, and she's celebrating!

The actor, who welcomed her baby boy -- named Koi Phoenix Dolan -- on August 1, has shared a beautiful picture on social media.

 

In the monochrome picture, her son's tiny hand is seen holding Ileana's fingers.

Ileana captioned it: '1 week of being your Mama.'

Ileana shared the news with an adorable picture of her baby, saying, 'No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.'

Ileana has always been private about her personal life and disclosed only recently the baby's father.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Ileana D'Cruz: What my movies taught me!
Ileana D'Cruz: What my movies taught me!
Ileana: When I first started acting, I HATED it
Ileana: When I first started acting, I HATED it
Ileana's Stylish Beach Fashion
Ileana's Stylish Beach Fashion
As We Told You! Ranveer Is The New Don!
As We Told You! Ranveer Is The New Don!
Yoga With The Kittens
Yoga With The Kittens
Mid, smallcaps reach for the sky
Mid, smallcaps reach for the sky
You've killed Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul slams govt
You've killed Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul slams govt

More like this

Here's what Ileana thinks of Indian women

Here's what Ileana thinks of Indian women

Is He The Father Of Ileana's Child?

Is He The Father Of Ileana's Child?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances