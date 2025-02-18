'I Will Not Go Under The Knife But...'

'I always say that if somebody is not coming from a billionaire background, if they come from normal, non-filmi backgrounds, please don't come to become an actor because it's very, very, challenging.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjana Sukhani/Instagram

It's very difficult for someone from a middle-class family to become an actor, and Anjana Sukhani, who has been in the industry for 23 years, endorses this.

'Doors don't open easily for us,' she says.

Still, the Bada Naam Karenge actor has carved a name for herself.

She shares the pressures of being an actor and tells Patcy N/Rediff.com: "If you are seen in a same T-shirt twice, they will say, 'Oh my God, she doesn't even have clothes. She was wearing this 10 days ago and wearing it again'."

Is it expensive to maintain a star life?

Yes. Kids, who come from backgrounds where their parents are established stars, already come with a base.

They have a platform, a network.

Stylist, publicists and security are at their beck and call.

But it's tough for people who come from humble backgrounds, from middle class families.

We have to take care of our parents, of the house,of our careers.

It's not easy.

I always say that if somebody is not coming from a billionaire background, if they come from normal, non-filmi backgrounds, please don't come to become an actor because it's very, very challenging.

Going for events and award functions, even stepping out of the house must be very expensive.

Yeah. The pressure of not repeating clothes is always there.

Thank God for people who don't believe in this; they have eased the way for us.

But the fact remains that if you are seen in a same T-shirt twice, they will say, 'Oh my God, she doesn't even have clothes. She was wearing this 10 days ago and wearing it again.'

But do you want to get consumed by it or do you want to focus on your craft?

You can get swayed or consumed by the materialistic work but what finally matters is your craft. Everything else is peripheral.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjana Sukhani/Instagram

Are there interesting roles for women in their 40s?

Yes, very much now.

Look at Shefali Shah, look at so many girls who are doing such great work on OTT.

Tabu has been phenomenal!

The audiences are open to them.

Do older actresses need more intensive beauty care to look a certain way? What is your routine?

No, not at all, at least for me.

A regular (skincare routine) that a 20 year old will follow works for a 40 year old also.

More than anything, just have enthusiasm for life and everything will fall in place.

If you are a happy person, it will reflect in your eyes and on your face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjana Sukhani/Instagram

Is it necessary to go under the knife?

It's a very personal choice. I don't judge people who do that because I understand they do it out of insecurity.

Some people do it out of intrigue, others feel it will enhance their features.

I am personally not for it but then, never say never.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjana Sukhani/Instagram

Any regrets?

Representation is very important for an actor.

For example, Shah Rukh is known for romance, he created a niche in it. Now, of course, he's into action.

Akshay is known as an action star but he has also created a niche as a comic. He's brilliant. His timing is impeccable.

It's nice to create a niche at the beginning of one's career.

But then, you also need to keep experimenting.

It's boring for an actor to keep doing a certain type all the time.

I feel I should have tried to create a niche in something.

But it's never too late.

I could create one now because my roles in Saas, Bahu, Achaar and Bada Naam Karenge have strong emotional graphs. That is what I can play on now.

People should think if there is an emotionally charged part, we should take Anjana.

Are you married?

Yes. We have not spoken about it; it happened during the lockdown. His name is Rehan, and he's a writer. He will turn director soon.