'I Love Beating Up Guys'

After two seasons of safeguarding the nation, Himmat Singh and his elite team of agents are assigned a new mission in Special Ops 2.

Led by Kay Kay Menon, this latest season of the spy thriller will have R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency) spies fighting a 'faceless enemy' who controls cyber terrorism.

The trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday, June 16, 2025, saw a glimpse of what this new nemesis is capable of.

As soon as the trailer was about to go live, the digital screen suddenly started 'glitching' that left everyone perplexed.

An ominous voice filled up the auditorium, revealing itself as the mastermind behind the sabotage.

Showrunner Neeraj Pandey, who tunes into the high-stakes world of espionage after Baby, Aiyaary, The Freelancer, Special Ops and its spin-off Special Ops 1.5, says the new season of Special Ops is about modern warfare that thrives in the digital world.

"There are such untold, unheard, interesting stories in this domain that it naturally becomes a magnet for storytellers,' the director says.

"These operations are covert and classified, that's why not too many people are aware of these adventures. It's a compelling enough reason for us to bring it for audiences."

Kay Kay Menon, who reprises the role of senior R&AW officer Himmat Singh, says the latest season of Special Ops is "huge" in scale and packs an entertaining mixture of "technology, drama, and emotion".

While his character takes cyber-terrorism head-on, Kay Kay admits that he is far from a tech geek in real life.

"I am not even in the KG class of anything to do with cyber. I don't know anything about it. To play Himmat Singh, who knows all about it, is quite a task. I'm so bad at tech that if I want to post on social media, I have to ask my team how to do that," Kay Kay says with a smile.

Besides Kay Kay, Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker and Muzammil Ibrahim will reprise their roles as spies.

Saiyami, who plays field agent Juhi Kashyap in Special Ops, says she relished the opportunity to play a character that allowed her to "beat up" men.

"I love doing action. I love beating up guys. That's what women feel like on the inside when guys tease them on the road. You give me a stick or gun and I will show how it's done," Saiyami warns us.

Tahir Raj Bhasin enters the franchise as the main antagonist.

The actor describes his character as a "business tycoon who runs a tech mafia".

"I was blown away by how unpredictable, layered and contemporary he is. He doesn't need muscle. He just has control over data. It opens up several questions about what is intelligence and national security today," says Tahir.

Vinay Pathak, who has become a fan favourite for his character of Delhi Police officer Abbas Sheikh, shared his excitement about stepping into the role once again.

The actor said his character was originally planned to be killed off in the first season, but he was given "jivandaan" by Neeraj Pandey.

Special Ops: Season 2 will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 11.