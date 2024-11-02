'I'm happy piggybacking on his stardom.'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday on November 2, close friend Karan Johar reveals what their relationship is like.

"Shah Rukh and I work so well together because we care so deeply for each other in real life. Creativity compounded with brotherly love cannot go wrong," Karan tells Subhash K Jha.

What does Shah Rukh Khan mean to your cinema?

I can't imagine making films without him, although I have.

Time and again, I'm blown away by Shah Rukh.

How can he think of so many things about his character when he has so much on his plate?

He did monumental research on his autistic character in My Name Is Khan.

I was zapped by how much he knew on the subject, and he brought all that knowledge on the sets.

He had written reams of notes on how he wanted to interpret his character. To him, it was no big deal.

He's ready to direct a film any time. He will be outstanding at it.

His understanding of human nature and emotions can never be matched by me.

There has never been an actor like him.

IMAGE: Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA announcement this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

What does he mean to you personally?

Personally, for me, he's my God, my hero and brother.

I don't have to think about how he'll play a character. He does all the thinking on his own.

The character comes from my heart and then Shah Rukh takes over.

He needs no presentation.

His presence is enough.

He gives a sub-text, graph and everything that a character needs.

He understands what I want from his performance, and he gives that extra bit by himself.

I feel I fail Shah Rukh.

When will I give him that one film where I'll write a role that would do justice to him?

What do you have to say about the Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan combination?

I feel two hardworking, talented, people are bound to form a productive team.

When these two people share a special familial camaraderie, there's bound to be valuable emotions between them, and those emotions are bound to translate on screen.

Shah Rukh and I work so well together because we care so deeply for each other in real life. Creativity compounded with brotherly love cannot go wrong.

IMAGE: Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Some of his biggest hits are under your direction?

I'm happy piggybacking on his stardom.

There can never be an ego between us.

I know only too well that he's successful way beyond what I can ever be.

Stars don't get any bigger than Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan.

Once a film-maker accepts that, ego never comes in the way.

I'm happy with the success God has given me and I'm happy God has given me Shah Rukh to attain that success.

There are certain stars who glow brighter than others, that's why they're called superstars.

I'm happy to have worked with two such stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.