'I Am Not Docile'

'There is strength and beauty in silence.'

IMAGE: Yami Gautam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Yami Gautam goes all out, guns blazing, in her new film, Dhoom Dhaam, and she obviously had a lot of fun playing the feisty character.

"I want to be a part of films or do the kind of work that gives me a departure from the kind of perception people build each time, breaking away and surprising my audience," Yami tells Subhash K Jha.

From the spunky heroine in Vicky Donor to the spirited shero in Dhoom Dhaam, how do you view your journey so far?

I have always been open to experimenting with different genres and characters.

My journey has been a mix of unique experiences and roles that have helped me grow as an actor.

Hence, film by film, I am only chasing characters and going with scripts that give me consistency and happiness.

IMAGE: Scenes from Dhoom Dhaam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Dhoom Dhaam gives you the opportunity to play hero in a commercial product. Was it fun and challenging?

Playing Koyal in Dhoom Dhaam was a refreshing experience.

I have always believed in the power of characterisation in scripts and with OTT platforms. There is a whole universe out there you can experiment with.

I am blessed that I am getting the right opportunities with strong characters, be it Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2, Lost, A Thursday, Article 370 or Dhoom Dhaam.

Was Dhoom Dhaam as much fun to shoot as it is to watch?

It was unique because of the rollercoaster it has been, on and off camera.

The film's situational comedy and strong writing made it enjoyable to portray a character that breaks away from stereotypes.

The challenge was to maintain a consistent tone throughout the film and the director's vision and guidance helped me navigate that.

It has been a long time since I attempted comedy and it is an extremely hard genre. The timing needs to be correct, so it was a mix of fun and challenging.

IMAGE: Scenes from Dhoom Dhaam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

You are now a wife and mother of a very young child. How do you balance out domestic responsibilities with work?

It's something very new but I'm learning to balance my personal-professional responsibilities while enjoying both.

It has been possible with the support back home. I try to spend as much quality time as possible with my family whenever I am not working.

Would you say there are more challenges for female actors in Hindi cinema now than 10, 20 years ago?

I think we've made progress but there's still a long way to go.

Female actors face unique challenges, and it's heartening to see the industry slowly changing.

There are more opportunities for women now.

We're seeing more complex and nuanced female characters on screen.

But there's still a lot of work to be done in terms of breaking down stereotypes.

IMAGE: Scenes from Dhoom Dhaam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Two back-to-back exceptional performances in Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam. What do we see you doing next?

I am grateful for the love coming my way.

I enjoy the consistency and take my work very seriously.

I want to diversify my filmography and focus on strong, impactful characters.

I'm excited to explore different genres and work with new directors and actors.

My goal is to continue pushing myself as an actor and taking on challenges that help me grow.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Article 370. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

What are your preconditions for accepting parts?

I follow my instinct and take on roles that give me an opportunity to add value to the script.

I want to be a part of films that offer something new and different, and I value my audience's expectations with me, as well.

I also consider the impact of the film and whether it aligns with my personal values. Ultimately, I want to be proud of the work I do.

Would you be comfortable playing a docile character?

Why not?

I am not docile in person but I like my calm.

If a good script demands it, I would definitely be open to exploring it.

There is strength and beauty in silence and Kaabil taught me a lot about it.