How Samantha Spent Her Evening

How Samantha Spent Her Evening

July 08, 2025 09:06 IST

How Varun spends his time in a hotel room... Pooja becomes 'awaara'... Pranita gets into a bikini...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha gives us a jhalak of 'last evening', when she walked the streets of Detroit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari shares a picture from the Kruger National Park in South Africa and writes, 'My first early morning 5.30 am #safari at #krugernationalparksouthafrica Almost didn't go cause it was freezing at 0 degrees but then had the epiphany, "Why am I here if not for this."

'5 mins into the drive and these two beautiful lions were roaming around. My morning was made .. We travelled around for 1.5 hrs and around 7 am stopped for a small coffee break by this beautiful river .. ahhh the cold, the coffee and this beautiful sunrise and the morning .. sometimes I wonder what do we really need in life to be at peace and in bliss .. I would say , these little things.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde leads an 'awaara life' in Manali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash makes the most of her holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi strikes a pose on the streets of London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan knows the best way to destress in a hotel room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes looks picture perfect at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma finds a way to enjoy the nightlife of Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

'Came to London for history, fell in love with the tea, scones, streets and tones,' writes Nikita Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari has fun on the beaches of Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan gives us a spectacular view of Queensland, Australia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade gives us another one, from Bengaluru.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

