'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Is Our Take On Avengers'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Hours away from the release of his new film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff feels the pressure.

"My last two films have not worked. They have put me on my backfoot and made me somewhat insecure. But it is an insecurity that drives me to do better," Tiger tells Subhash K Jha.

"I am proud of the product that we have created in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I'm very excited to see audiences react to what they have never seen in Hindi cinema. At this moment, I am trying to search in my mind what the audiences' reaction is going to b. I hope fans and critics will like the film."

The making of the film has been a delightful experience for Tiger.

"It's been a learning experience, and an absolute joyride," he says.

"I don't think I have had so much fun on any of my films. All credit goes to Akshay (Kumar) sir. I've had such an amazing time shooting with him and also playing sports in-between shots. Thanks to him, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was fun all the way.

"I'd like to credit Director Ali sir (Ali Abbas Zafar) also. He is known for his excellence in the action genre and his big-scale action films. All the action you will see is primarily live... Akshay sir and I running through fire, through bomb blasts, using actual weaponry... all the action scenes are real.

"Ali sir has been relentless in the pursuit of his vision coming to life. Akshay sir and I were mere vessels for his creativity."

"I would look forward to going on the sets, just so that Akshay sir and I could have our competitive sports sessions or to play some game or the other. Don't get me wrong, we were fully focused on our work. But I'd like to think we were equally focused on our off-camera masti."

As for the competition at the box office this Eid, Tiger is unfazed.

"I am sure Maidaan is a brilliant film," he says.

"I am intrigued by the trailer, and a big fan of Ajay Devgn sir. Why should people watch our films? Well, Eid is a time for celebration, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one big celebration. I feel it is one of the most entertaining films we have seen in a very long time. Akshay sir and I are fun to watch. This is our take on The Avengers... it is entertainment for every age group."