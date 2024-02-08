News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Yami Gautam Is Pregnant

Yami Gautam Is Pregnant

Source: ANI
February 08, 2024 18:52 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and film-maker Aditya Dhar are set to embrace parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news at the trailer launch of their film Article 370, which will release in theatres on February 23.

Interacting with the media, Aditya said, 'Our baby is on the way.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant, and is due in May.

Yami and Aditya got married on June 4, 2021 in Himachal Pradesh.

They had met during the filming of the 2019 war drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Source: ANI
