Rediff.com  » Movies » How Hema Malini Inspired Gulzar

How Hema Malini Inspired Gulzar

By AFSAR DAYATAR
January 10, 2024 18:29 IST
IMAGE: Hema Malini with Gulzar at the book launch.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures scenes from the launch of Yatindra Mishra's Gulzar Saab: Hazara Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mishra's authorised biography covers his interactions over 15 years with Gulzarsaab and also analyses the films he directed, the poems and songs he wrote and the screenplays and dialogues he created.

 

IMAGE: Gulzar directed Hema Malini in Khushboo, Kinara, Lekin and Meera.

Hema Malini, the chief guest at the book launch, recalled she was delighted that she did not have to wear any make-up or wigs in Gulzarsaab's films.

Hemaji, who represents Mathura in the Lok Sabha, also revealed that Gulzarsaab pushed her into direction with the television series Nupur.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Prasoon Joshi, Hema Malini, Gulzarsaab, Subhash Ghai, Hema Malini, Yatindra Mishra and Vishal Bhardwaj at the book launch.

Director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who has collaborated with Gulzarsaab on several films including Maachis, disclosed that Gulzarsaab had predicted that Vishal -- when he composed the music for Maachis -- would direct films one day.

Vishal said he came to Mumbai with a dream to work on at least one song in a film with Gulzar saab.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Gulzarsaab and Hema Malini at the book launch.

Hemaji, Gulzarsaab noted, has a royal presence and inspired him by her dedication.

Rememembering the lack of funds when making Meera, he said, "I asked her to work in the film without taking any money and she said this is a film which she would like to watch with her children and their children."

"Pancham (the late composer Rahul Dev Burman) and I had the longest association, but after his death a young man held my hand and that is Vishal and because of him I am still young in my songs."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

AFSAR DAYATAR
