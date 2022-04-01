News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How did Mrunal, Diana, Sonal Rate Attack?

How did Mrunal, Diana, Sonal Rate Attack?

By Rediff Movies
April 01, 2022 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After watching Attack Part 1 along with his leading ladies Rakul Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes, John Abraham invited other film folk to preview his new film in Mumbai.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: John Abraham.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: John with his Parmuna: The Story Of Pokhran co-star Diana Penty
.

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez plays Ayesha, John's wife in Attack.

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is coming to theatres soon.

 

IMAGE: John has kept in touch with his Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda despite the film's forgettable content.

 

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan is back from Dubai where she was shooting a film with Nagarjuna.

 

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar, John's Satyamev Jayate 2 co-star.

 

IMAGE: Calendar Girls actress Ruhi Singh.

 

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal, Rakul Preet's BFF.

 

IMAGE: Sajid Khan directed John in the comedy hit Housefull 2.

 

IMAGE: Heropanti 2 Director Ahmed Khan with wife Shaira.

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kaun Pravin Tambe Review
Kaun Pravin Tambe Review
Hey Sinamika Review
Hey Sinamika Review
Attack Review
Attack Review
Stir near Prez house an act of terrorism: Lankan govt
Stir near Prez house an act of terrorism: Lankan govt
US recovery helped India hit $400-bn export target
US recovery helped India hit $400-bn export target
GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr
GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr
BJP's tally crosses 100-mark in RS for the first time
BJP's tally crosses 100-mark in RS for the first time

More like this

John Ka Kya Attitude Hai!

John Ka Kya Attitude Hai!

'I'm not in the business of selling crap'

'I'm not in the business of selling crap'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances