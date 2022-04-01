How did Mrunal, Diana, Sonal Rate Attack?

After watching Attack Part 1 along with his leading ladies Rakul Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes, John Abraham invited other film folk to preview his new film in Mumbai.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: John Abraham.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: John with his Parmuna: The Story Of Pokhran co-star Diana Penty

.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez plays Ayesha, John's wife in Attack.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is coming to theatres soon.

IMAGE: John has kept in touch with his Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda despite the film's forgettable content.

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan is back from Dubai where she was shooting a film with Nagarjuna.

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar, John's Satyamev Jayate 2 co-star.

IMAGE: Calendar Girls actress Ruhi Singh.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal, Rakul Preet's BFF.

IMAGE: Sajid Khan directed John in the comedy hit Housefull 2.

IMAGE: Heropanti 2 Director Ahmed Khan with wife Shaira.