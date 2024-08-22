News
How Chiranjeevi Celebrated His Birthday

How Chiranjeevi Celebrated His Birthday

Source: ANI
August 22, 2024 17:55 IST
IMAGE: 'Klin Kaara's first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable,' Ram Charan captions this picture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan /Instagram

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 69th birthday on August 22 by offering prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

He visited the shrine to seek blessings from Lord Balaji and greeted fellow devotees warmly as he made his way through the temple.

 

Chiranjeevi and his family, including wife Surekha Konidela, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela and granddaughter Klin Kaara arrived in Tirumala the previous day.

Since his debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu, Chiranjeevi has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema, with notable films like Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada MBBS and Bholaa Shankar to his credit.

Source: ANI
