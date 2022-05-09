When it's Mother's Day, Bollywood stars can't resist showing off their mamas.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars and their moms.
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar warmly hugs mum Sumitra and writes, 'Maa The only meaning of god to me.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan with her mum and travel partner, Amrita Singh.
'Happy Mother’s Day Mummy Loved you since I was in your tummy
'P.S I love the fact that you’ve visited every set of mine To make you proud is why I try to shine.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Learn how to pout from Shraddha Kapoor and her mother, Shivangi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Meet Urvashi Rautela's beautiful and youthful mother, Meera.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Saran and her lovely mother, Neerja.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram
IMAGE: Brother-in-law Bharat Sahni is the photobomber in this picture of Alia Bhatt with mum Soni Razdan and mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy looks back at this wedding picture with husband Suraj Nambiar, mother Mukti Roy and mother-in-law Renuka Nambiar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty with her mother, Sandhya: 'God couldn’t be everywhere, so he created Mother, Thankyou for being my strength, my faith , my god, Love you maa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif poses with mother Suzanne Turquotte, who just turned 70.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal shares this happy picture of his mother, Veena, at his wedding.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajol and Tanishaa take their mother Tanujaa out for lunch on Mother's Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Me with the Most natural poser in the family, Happy Mother’s day Ma Thank u for everything , love you,' says Sidharth Malhotra to his mother Rimma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Tovino Thomas and his mother, Sheela, are all smiles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram
IMAGE: Meet Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari Nair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Rampal on his late mother, Gwen: 'My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am today I owe to you Ma, your sacrifices are the sacrifices I make for my children today. Even though you not with me today physically, I see you in my children, my sister and myself everyday. You live on through us, I miss you loads and love you more everyday. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful mothers.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram
IMAGE: Meet the Dixits: Madhuri, and her sisters Bharati and Rupa, with mum Snehlata.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram
IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Neelima Azeem feel the love.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Amala Paul with her mother Annice.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shares a picture with her late mother Shaukat Azmi and writes, 'For each one of us our mother is special and I respect that. But I would not have been half the person I am ( now dont you dare say that would have been a good thing) if I didn’t have the privelege of being #Shaukat Kaifi’s daughter. Thank you mummy.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Raashii Khanna kisses her mother, Sarita.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Hrithk Roshan tells us about his day with mum Pinky: 'I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
IMAGE: Angad Bedi with his mother Anju.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt shares a picture of his parents Nargis and Sunil Dutt and writes, 'Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother #HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan tells her mother Sharmila Tagore: 'If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever - Happy Mother’s Day.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor with her mother Dimmy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur with mother Vandana and sister Lochan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Athiya Shetty shares kisses and giggles with her mum, Mana.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Farah Khan with her mother Menaka Irani: 'Sometimes i open my mouth and my mother comes out! happy mother’s day to All.. (my mom cant ever find instagram on her phone so she won’t b seeing this).'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Yami Gautam's sweet message to her mother Anjali and her mother-in-law: 'Hope to be as kind, loving & strong like both of you! You are both God’s gift to me, my beautiful mammas.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Shetty with her mother, Prafulla.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Three beautiful generations: Adah Sharma with her mother, Sheila Sharma, and grandmother Tulsi Sundar Kocha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, who lost his mother Aruna Bhatia last year, writes, 'वैसे तो ऐसा एक दिन नहीं जाता जब आपका ख्याल नहीं आता है, लेकिन आज सबके #MothersDay के फोटो देख कर बहुत याद आ रही है. Miss you Ma.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon shares this cute picture with mother Geeta and sister Nupur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: Kapoor and Kids: Anil, Boney, Sanjay and Renuka with mother, Nirmal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: The different moods of Karan Johar and his mother, Hiroo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram
IMAGE: Neil Nitin Mukesh posts a picture with mother Nishi and writes, 'Happy Mother’s Day to all. I celebrate Mother’s Day daily with these powerful women in my life. My darling Mother @nishinitinmukesh and sister @nehas291 , my beloved super mom @rukminineilmukesh and @kavitasahay.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram
IMAGE: Arbaaz Khan with mother Salma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi on mother Yashodhara: 'Love you beyond love itself maa… I’m the luckiest beta in the universe! Happy #mothersday to all you amazing #superwomen out there.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram