Celebrity Couples Take Panga On OTT

The August theatre scene is really looking up.

On the OTT front, however, there seems to be a slowdown.

Joginder Tuteja lists August's OTT releases.

Housefull 5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: August 1

Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy Housefull 5 will premiere on OTT in August.

The film is available for rent already but now, all subscribers will finally get to watch it.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this Rs 200 crore hit will arrive in both climatic versions.

Thammudu

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 1

This action drama, starring Nithiin, will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pati, Patni Aur Panga

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: August 2

Get ready to watch celebrity couples facing hilarious trials as well as touching moments with each other on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, some of the jodis featuring here include Rocky Jaiswal-Hina Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Fahad Ahmad-Swara Bhaskar, Milind Chandwani-Avika Gor and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar.

Salakaar - The Legend Of An Extraordinary Indian Spy

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: August 8

After Special Ops 2, JioHotstar gives us another spy series.

Salakaar is the true story about an Indian spy who thwarted Pakistan's nuclear plans.

Naveen Kasturia plays the lead in this Faruk Kabir directorial. Mouni Roy and Mukesh Rishi star in key roles.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: August 11

Yes, the quiz show -- and its superstar host Amitabh Bachchan! -- is back for its 17th season!

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 13

The nuclear weapons theme makes a reappearance, this time in the plotline of Saare Jahan Se Accha.

The ensemble series has an impressive cast: Pratik Gandhi, Tilottama Shome, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar and Kritika Kamra.

Tehran

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: August 15

Patriotism is the flavour of August, thanks to Independence Day, and the month sees the arrival of John Abraham's much delayed film, Tehran.

Made for the big screen, it was originally slated to arrive in January 2023.

Numerous delays pushed the film, co-starring Manushi Chillar, to a direct OTT release.

Maa

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 15

Maa, which belongs to Shaitaan universe, did reasonably well at the box office recently, and now you can watch it on OTT.

Starring Kajol, the horror movie should find its audience.