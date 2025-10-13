Here's How Much Money Kantara Will Make

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth with Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) is a hit!

Even though the film had mixed reports coming its way amongst the Hindi audience, the initial that it took over the Dussehra-Gandhi Jayanti extended weekend and then the fact that it held on well in the days to follow allowed it not just to score a century in its very first week but also pile on the numbers in the days to come.

That was seen in the second weekend when the film started well due to the absence of any new release, the only competition being Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is primarily in urban multiplexes.

Otherwise, the film's Hindi version has been mostly scoring in Maharashtra.

This was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which also entered the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club and that too during the pandemic, just in Maharashtra.

While Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) has crossed this benchmark, it hit the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone after 11 days. It did quite well in the second weekend as Rs 40 crore* (Rs 400 million) came in and that's a very good number in today's times.

The film is now set to enjoy a lifetime score of around Rs 190 crore to Rs 200 crore (Rs 1.9 billion to R 2 billion), hence turning out to be a solid success.

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a second weekend of Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million), which is quite decent and that has pushed its overall number to Rs 54 crore* (Rs 540 million).

It will comfortably go past Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff