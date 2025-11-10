HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haq Enjoys Fair Weekend At The Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
November 10, 2025 09:54 IST

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Suparn S Verma's Haq.

Even though Haq received critical acclaim, box office collections weren't on the same lines.

Yami Gautam has been hailed for delivering a bravura performance while Emraan Hashmi was in his element too. But footfalls have been just about fair for this Muslim social that explores the topic of maintenance after divorce.

There were expectations that the film would open in the Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore (Rs 30 million to Rs 40 million) range, with weekend collections of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore (Rs 100 million to Rs 120 million) at the very least.

But Friday collections came to Rs 1.85 crore (Rs 18.5 million) and with weekend collections growing further, and ending at Rs 8.75 crore* (Rs 87.5 million).

Haq will aim for a lifetime collections of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore (Rs 250 million to Rs 300 million).

Suparn S Verma has made a good film which does deserve acknowledgment. In terms of the genre and the treatment, it's on the same lines as his earlier production, Bas Ek Banda Kaafi Hai. But that film had released on OTT first, followed by a theatre release. Since Haq saw a wide theatrical release, commercial expectations are higher.

 

IMAGE: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in Jatadhara.

The Telugu release Jatadhara saw some shows in Hindi too.

Starring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shirodkar, the film turned out to be a non-starter with just Rs 3 crore* (Rs 30 million) coming its way. It will be out of theatres soon.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

