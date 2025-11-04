'I'm Not An Actress Who Believes In Controversies'

'If you don't have a discussion, there is no meaning to any film.'

'I hope Haq will come in that category that you like a lot.'

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Haq.

Yami Gautam Dhar, known for her strong performances and sharp script choices, is set to tackle one of the most demanding roles of her career in Haq.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film draws inspiration from the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case and features Emraan Hashmi as the co-lead.

"There was a film in the 1980s called Nikaah. Today, we are talking about Haq. The situation has changed, but you can't say everything has changed. It takes time to bring change," Yami says as Mayur Sanap/Rediff listens in.

What shook you about this story when read the script?

This film is not a biopic. It is inspired from a landmark judgment. It is an amalgamation of fiction and reality.

I was amazed by her journey, which is heart-breaking. At the same time, it encapsulates, in true definition, the meaning of the power of a woman.

Even 40 years later, we are sitting here and talking about it.

There is so much more to just looking at it from a single case POV.

I don't think she anticipated that herself, I don't think that was her intention.

As an actor, my part was to do justice to the role, to make you feel and understand how and why this case became what it became.

What made you say yes to Haq?

You might assume that there would a complicated answer to this, but it is very simple.

When I read the script -- and I want a hard copy, I don't want it on an iPad -- it takes a few moments to absorb it. I go with my first thought, I don't change it.

When I was in high school, I must have read about this case because it was in the newspapers. I read the law for a brief time -- maybe I shouldn't have said it because I didn't complete the course (Laughs).

I still remember this case had created a stir in the country. It felt surreal when I read the script. It took me back in time.

I can't tell you on the basis of the subject that please come and watch the film. No, the script should be justified, the story should be good, and the film should be good.

When there is a controversial subject, do you double think whether to sign the film or not?

An actor has a lens to see what the film is trying to say. Is it to create controversy or to have a discussion?

There is a difference between the two.

I have been in the industry for so long that even you might know that I am not an actress who believes in controversies.

I do my work and come back home. Everything else is a by-product.

If you don't have a discussion, there is no meaning to any film.

I hope Haq will come in that category that you like a lot.

As an artist, I can only think about how I liked the script. My first thought is the purest, I don't go beyond that thought.

If I have thought that I have to do it, then I have to be fearless and do it.

During Article 370, I couldn't talk much, but now I can. I really want to see all reactions.

IMAGE: Yami in Article 370. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

How challenging was it to play this part?

There's a dialogue that says 'I am not just a Muslim woman, I am an Indian first.'

It is a very beautiful dialogue, very powerful.

I felt I am not just representing Shazia, I am representing all of us.



That is why I feel this film is not just for one community. We made the film for our audience, we want everyone to see it, from North, West, East, South, across all communities and genders.

I have done a lot of preparation and hard work, especially when there is a monologue.

There is an eight to nine minute monologue in the film; Emraan also has one.

I don't believe in cuts. My job is to make sure the director should have an option of a single take. After that, how to edit it is their choice.

How did you become Shazia Bano for this film?

I didn't meet her, so the most difficult thing was to understand her emotional wavelength.

I imagined her courage on the basis of the information I had in my script.

She was a woman in the 1970s/1980s who stood for herself and her kids.

There are various shades of betrayal, pain, tears and strength.

Once you get hold of (the character's) emotional strength, the body language and other things automatically follow.

I learned how to run a (sewing) machine. I had borrowed it from someone.

I used to stitch clothes at home, and the knitting, crocheting.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in Haq.

You had to speak Urdu for this role. Did you take any training for that?

Through this question, I can say thank you to Idraq.

Urdu is a very beautiful language. As an actor, I like to improvise, but I can only do it if I have a grasp of the language.

Idraq was our diction coach. He is from Indore. He helped me a lot.

I used to ask him a lot of questions, if there is a word in English, what would be the correct mispronunciation from my character's perspective.

IMAGE: Yami with her son. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

You have been a part of this industry for more than a decade. Any changes you would like to see?

Earlier, you would not even say that you are married, children are a far off thing, I am a mother now, but it doesn't affect my work. This is a big change.

There is a big shift in the image of a female actor in the eyes of the audience.

Although actresses like Smitaji (Smita Patil) and Shabanaji(Shabana Azmi) were there, but if we talk about the sheer volume today, I don't think there's any hindrance for working mothers.

I think this is a big achievement in itself.

IMAGE: Yami with husband Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

How do you juggle between home and career?

I am very fortunate. It is because of my parents that Aditya (Dhar, filmmaker husband) and I are able to work.

I have a responsibility, first as a mother, and second is the professional commitment that I have made. I try to balance both with the help of my family. The same goes for Aditya. We are very committed parents.

Whenever I got a day off from shoot, if there was one flight to Chandigarh, even it was the last one (I would take it), and then take the first flight back on the set.

You need that dedication, when you have such a big team (and) there's an investment of crores. My producers trusted me, my director trusted me.

Many actresses don't work. That's not a bad thing. They must have that choice to work less or stay at home.

What do you think should be the impact of Haq?

I don't consider myself so capable that I can inspire someone. I think I have a long way to go.

But if someone gets courage, it will be a personal win for me.

What can we do to make things better, at home, at any level?

There was a film in the 1980s called Nikaah. Today, we are talking about Haq.

The situation has changed, but you can't say everything has changed. It takes time to bring change.

Everyone has their own challenges.

I hope the film will leave an impression on those who watch this film.

I have done roles like this before, where they leave an impact. As a woman, in terms of empowerment, I have always taken up these roles, without any fear. I will continue to do so.

Haq is a very important expression of that.

From the trailer, it looks like this film is batting for a uniform civil code. Do you believe that India must have it?

Being an actor, I don't feel I am in the position to make any personal comment on something that is so important.

There are some films that we get, which, in some way, highlight some social changes and causes.

I am an artist who is here to do whatever best in my capacity. As long as the script is good, the role is impactful, I will always support these films.

For everything else, we have visionaries to lead the nation in the best possible way they can.