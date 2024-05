Security forces eliminated two terrorists in the Redwani Payeen area in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Among the terrorists killed was Basit Dar, an 'operational commander' of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist group.

The encounter commenced on Monday evening and was conducted by troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol the area during the encounter. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the encounter area.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed after the encounter began.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during the encounter.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol the area.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com