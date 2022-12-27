Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!

Bollywood's biggest star Salman Khan turns 57 today, December 27, and everyone gets on board to wish him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon keeps her wish simple: 'Happy happy Birthday dearest @beingsalmankhan! Loadsa love!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a picture from her film Tell Me O Khuda, in which Salman Khan had made a special appearance: 'Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan we love you stay blessed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh writes, 'One’s Life is blessed if you a person who unconditionally stands for you without even asking you if you need the support.

'@beingsalmankhan bhau is that person for me. I have no words to express how much I love- all I wish for you is great health and long life.

'Happy Birthday Bhau.... खूप खूप शुभेच्या !!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza shares a picture from the sets of Ved, a film directed by her husband in which Bhai makes a cameo, and writes, 'Dearest @beingsalmankhan Bhau, There are nice people, there are the best kinda people and then there is you- better than the best - most gracious and most amazing..

'We Love You Always indebted.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Salman's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree shares a video from her visit to Bigg Boss 15 and writes, 'Kuch log, kuch baatien, kuch kahaniya kabhi nahi badalte..... Dosti for a lifetime.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Rohit Roy: 'Sending you loads of hugs and wishes on your special day…

'You’ve been there from giving the clap for my debut film till now…

'And it’s amazing that you never forget the story of our very first meeting and make sure to narrate it to everyone around every single time we meet! Happy birthday Salman.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul: 'Happy birthday bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan stay blessed sir.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh, seen here with wife Rukmini, posts, 'Happiest Happiest Birthday Dearest @beingsalmankhan bhai.

'Loads of love and blessings to you. Have a wonderful year ahead. You are and will always remain , simply the BEST.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher: मेरे प्यारे और अज़ीज़ @beingsalmankhan ! जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ! भगवान तुम्हें लंबी और स्वस्थ उम्र दे। तुम लोगों में ख़ुशिया और प्यार बाँटते हो! हमेशा खुश रहो! आबाद रहो! #Salmankhan #Friend.