Why Salman Missed His Niece's Birthday Party

Salman Khan and his little niece Ayat Sharma share the same birth date, December 27. While he will turn 57, she'll three!

Her parents Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan threw a birthday party for their little girl on the weekend and the Khan-daan arrived to give their blessings.

Salman, unfortunately, missed out as he was busy with the reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

Proud parents Arpita with Aayush with their little ones, Ahil and Ayat.

Alvira Khan arrives with husband Atul Agnihotri.

Salma Khan.

Helen.

Arbaaz Khan.

Sohail Khan.

Iluia Vantur.

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi.

Genelia D'Souza with her sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Their dad, Riteish Deshmukh, chooses to wear yellow. Incidentally, Salman makes a cameo appearance in Riteish's directorial debut, Ved; the Marathi film releases on December 30.

Wow! Check out Waluscha De Sousa's boots.

Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, arrive with their nannies.

Pragya Yadav's son seems quite media-shy.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul with their sons, Azai and Ivarr.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh, seen here their son Hunar, seem to have got Ayat an exciting gift!

Maniesh Paul with son Yuvann.

Whatever the fate of his new release Cirkus may be, Varun Sharma, seen here with his mother, is in the mood to party.

Aparshakti Khurana with wife Akriti and daughter Arzoie.

Dabboo Ratnani with his wife Manisha and their children, Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan.

Interestingly, Dabboo and Manisha too share their birthday on December 24.

Ekta Kapoor.

Salman's bodyguard Shera with his son Abir.

Pulkit Samrat.

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Wardha Khan, who -- along with her husband -- has produced of some of Salman's blockbuster movies.

Nikhil Dwivedi's wife Gaurie Pandit with their son Shivaan.

Milap Zaveri with wife Gouri and son Mehaan.