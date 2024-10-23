News
Home  » Movies » Happy Birthday, Malaika!

Happy Birthday, Malaika!

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 23, 2024 08:59 IST
Kriti-Kajol promote Do Patti... Shraddha is a black cat... Urvashi flaunts her Gucci...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora looks timeless -- and ageless! -- on her 51st birthday on October 23.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon promotes her upcoming film, Do Patti in Jaipur: 'This heer is a little black, a little white with some shades of grey! #DoPatti Promotions Releasing on Netflix on 25th October.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Her co-star Kajol shares a picture from the hotel room and asks for 'Room service please.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor posts, 'Yes I love dogs more, but I'm feeling like a black cat today.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran lets her eyes do the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan wonders if this picture can make it the cover.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her Gucci.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty strikes a pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon shines in silver.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gets room service in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani is 'looking at you, you looking at me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

'The biggest wealth you can ever have, is peace of mind,' feels Manju Warrier.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
