Happy Birthday, Malaika!

Kriti-Kajol promote Do Patti... Shraddha is a black cat... Urvashi flaunts her Gucci...
Malaika Arora looks timeless -- and ageless! -- on her 51st birthday on October 23.
Kriti Sanon promotes her upcoming film, Do Patti in Jaipur: 'This heer is a little black, a little white with some shades of grey! #DoPatti Promotions Releasing on Netflix on 25th October.'
Her co-star Kajol shares a picture from the hotel room and asks for 'Room service please.'
Shraddha Kapoor posts, 'Yes I love dogs more, but I'm feeling like a black cat today.'
Shriya Saran lets her eyes do the talking.
Sonal Chauhan wonders if this picture can make it the cover.
Urvashi Rautela flaunts her Gucci.
Rhea Chakraborty strikes a pose.
Raveena Tandon shines in silver.
Amyra Dastur gets room service in the Maldives.
Hansika Motwani is 'looking at you, you looking at me.'
'The biggest wealth you can ever have, is peace of mind,' feels Manju Warrier.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com