When Shatru Shaved Off His Moochi

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha in Rakht Charitra.

Ram Gopal Varma's Rakht Charitra released on October 22, 2010.

It was the first and last film for which Shatrughan Sinha was persuaded to shave off his trademark moustache.

"Should I get it copyrighted, like Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas and Jackie's Bhidu?" Shatruji asks Subhash K Jha with a laugh.

"It was my first and last film with Ramu, Vivek Oberoi and Producer Madhu Mantena. They were such a joy to work with. Very professional. Interesting and eager to do something out of the box."

The relinquishment of the trademark Shotgun mouche came after weeks of persuasion.

Initially, Shatruji was taken aback by Ramu's request.

He had never shaved off his moustache, except once when he was a student at the Film and Television Institute Of India, trying to experiment with his looks.

His father had gone livid.

Thereafter, Shatruji had vowed never to touch his moustache.

Ram Gopal Varma had to cross many hurdles before he could get Shatrughan Sinha to shave off the moustache to play actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao.

Ironically, the clean-shaven Vivek Oberoi had grown a moustache for Rakht Charitra.

Recalling the experience of making Rakht Charitra, Madhu Mantena says, "Rakht Charitra is a film I am proud of to this day. I never got to work with Shatruji after this, but I hope to soon."