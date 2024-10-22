News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » When Shatru Shaved Off His Moochi

When Shatru Shaved Off His Moochi

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 22, 2024 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha in Rakht Charitra.

Ram Gopal Varma's Rakht Charitra released on October 22, 2010.

It was the first and last film for which Shatrughan Sinha was persuaded to shave off his trademark moustache.

"Should I get it copyrighted, like Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas and Jackie's Bhidu?" Shatruji asks Subhash K Jha with a laugh.

"It was my first and last film with Ramu, Vivek Oberoi and Producer Madhu Mantena. They were such a joy to work with. Very professional. Interesting and eager to do something out of the box."

 

The relinquishment of the trademark Shotgun mouche came after weeks of persuasion.

Initially, Shatruji was taken aback by Ramu's request.

He had never shaved off his moustache, except once when he was a student at the Film and Television Institute Of India, trying to experiment with his looks.

His father had gone livid.

Thereafter, Shatruji had vowed never to touch his moustache.

Ram Gopal Varma had to cross many hurdles before he could get Shatrughan Sinha to shave off the moustache to play actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao.

Ironically, the clean-shaven Vivek Oberoi had grown a moustache for Rakht Charitra.

Recalling the experience of making Rakht Charitra, Madhu Mantena says, "Rakht Charitra is a film I am proud of to this day. I never got to work with Shatruji after this, but I hope to soon."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
RGV's Mr Eyes becomes Mr Body
RGV's Mr Eyes becomes Mr Body
'Rakta Charitra 2 is Vivek and Suriya's film'
'Rakta Charitra 2 is Vivek and Suriya's film'
Rakht Charitra 2: Bloody Bore
Rakht Charitra 2: Bloody Bore
Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing
Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing
The Story Behind Sunny's Fists Of Fury
The Story Behind Sunny's Fists Of Fury
Private banks leading AI adoption in banking services
Private banks leading AI adoption in banking services
I've never seen anything like it: Cook on 'Bazball'
I've never seen anything like it: Cook on 'Bazball'

More like this

Rakta Charitra: RGV's overkill

Rakta Charitra: RGV's overkill

Rakta Charitra is not for the faint-hearted

Rakta Charitra is not for the faint-hearted

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances