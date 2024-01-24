Hanu Man Will Donate To Ram Temple

IMAGE: 'Your Love for good cinema is as pure and innocent as this little #HANUMAN Touched and moved by all your responses. Let's continue Celebrating #HanuManRAMpage in Theaters,' says Prasanth Varma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasanth Varma/Instagram

The producers of the year's surprise hit Hanu Man recently announced that they will donate Rs 2.6 crore (Rs 26 million) to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Now, the film's director Prasanth Varma feels it is time to raise the ante.

"It is true that our producer donated this amount of Rs 2.6 crore to the Ram Mandir," Prasanth tells Subhash K Jha.

"It is a South Indian ritual to give an amount of your rewards to the Gods. It can be as small a donation as a flower or anything one can afford."

Prasanth reveals that the decision to donate the aforesaid amount was made long before the release of Hanu Man.

"Even before the release, the producers had decided to donate an amount to the Ayodhya temple. They did not expect to make so much money. What the producers pledged to donate to the Ram Mandir was more than what my films normally earn at the box office."

Now, they will donate a larger sum to the temple.

"The way the film is going -- it has already acquired blockbuster status -- we may end up donating up to Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) to the Ram Mandir."

The Hanu Man team also has plans for Hanumanji.

"We intend to assist Lord Hanuman temples all across the country in their repair work," Prasanth says.