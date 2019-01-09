January 09, 2019 11:29 IST

'I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday.'

After Hrithik Roshan announced that his father Rakesh Roshan was afflicted with throat cancer, the family's well wishers have been trying to glean more information on Mr Roshan's condition.

Everyone can rest easy. A surgical process was undertaken on Tuesday and the actor-film-maker is recovering well.

Subhash K Jha connected with Rakesh Roshan on Wednesday morning and Rakesh Roshan personally replied, "I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday."

"Ever since the diagnosis," a source close to Rakesh Roshan reveals, "Rakeshji has been upbeat, cheerful and not at all daunted by the setback. He went into surgery with his wife, brother (composer Rajesh Roshan), daughter Sunaina and Hrithik by his side and the surgery went smoothly. He is expected home by the end of this week."

In an earlier conversation, Rakesh Roshan had told Subhash: "I have always been a fighter and I believe in karma. I've always tried to do the right things in life. Somewhere I believe your deeds will be reflected in what you get in life."

"Setbacks, there will be, but I firmly believe God is watching over me and my family."

Photograph: Abhijit Mhamunkar