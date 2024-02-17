News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who This Actress Is

Guess Who This Actress Is

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 17, 2024 12:29 IST
Plabita wants to holiday... Hina returns to Goa...Kushboo says goodbye...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul meditates at the Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma enjoy a day in the mountains and she writes, 'Kabhi cozy, Kabhi funnnnn, It's all about loving the mountains.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'In snowy New York, this was a rare sunny day, so yes, we over did the photos okay???' writes Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'Mirror mirror on the wall, why can't I be on vacation for a longer while?' asks Plabita Borthakur from Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar goes trekking in Bhutan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan enjoys the view in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo says goodbye to Shimla.

REDIFF MOVIES
