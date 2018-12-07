Guess who Asia's SEXIEST actress is

December 07, 2018 10:07 IST

Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Mahira...

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has topped a list of Sexiest Asian Women, She has beaten five-time winner Priyanka Chopra to bag the title this year.

The highest-placed newcomer in the list is rising star Ashi Singh (18) and the youngest in the list is 20-year-old television actress Shivangi Joshi (5).

One of two editor's choices for 2018 is actress Sanam Saeed (19), for 'pushing the creative boundaries in Pakistan and regularly speaking about a wide array of important social issues including women's empowerment'.

The second editor's choice, and the oldest in the list, is 51-year-old actress Madhuri Dixit (45).

Other highlights include Helly Shah (11), Drashti Dhami (12), Jennifer Winget (13), Erica Fernandes (15), Surbhi Chandna (16), Gauahar Khan (17), Anushka Shetty (22), Armeena Rana Khan (24), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (30), Athiya Shetty (31), Jameela Jamil (34), Jasmin Walia (38), Mehwish Hayat (40), Iqra Aziz (46) and Jacqueline Fernandez (47).

The 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, which is compiled through a series of social media and related polling, will be formally released next Friday.

Check out the Top 10 on the list.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy All About You From Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika beat off competition from around the world in the list compiled annually by the British weekly Eastern Eye, which highlighted that the 32 year old's 'dream year' included marrying Ranveer Singh and a stunning turn on the Cannes film festival red carpet.

'Apart from being the undisputed queen of Bollywood and a strikingly beautiful star, what really makes Deepika Padukone special is how big her heart is and how grounded she has remained throughout her remarkable rise,' said Asjad Nazir, Eastern Eye's entertainment editor and the man behind the annual list, which is now in its 15th year.

'Deepika's humility has been inspirational and the way she makes a positive impact through raising awareness about mental health is showing everyone that being yourself and letting your inner light shine is the new sexy,' Nazir said.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Last year's topper came in second as she celebrated another year of being a great global ambassador for India, including her high-profile nuptials to singer Nick Jonas in Rajasthan over the weekend.

Nia Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma came in at number three as she held onto her position as the sexiest TV star in the list for the third year in a row.

'As much as I want to hide my excitement right now, I cannot help but smile brightly and let out a big hurray because it truly feels awesome,' Nia said.

Mahira Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

The Pakistani actress came in fourth and held onto her title as the sexiest Pakistani.

'I am grateful to be part of this list once again. My fans are my strength so thank you to them. I think personally sexy is what sexy does and I hope to continue to work hard at what I do with as much as passion as I have been from the start,' Mahira said.

Shivangi Joshi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Shivangi, the youngest among the top 10 at 20, is known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Next year Alia will be seen in Gully Boy, Kalank and Brahmastra.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam kapoor/Instagram

Sonam had three successful releases this year: Padman, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju.

In 2019, she will be seen with her dad for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and with her chotte chachu Sanjay Kapoor in The Zoya Factor.

Hina Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina is, of course, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star.

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan.

Thugs of Hindostan was a flop, but there is another big release for Katrina this year: Zero. She will also be seen in Bharat in 2019.

Niti Taylor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

Laal Ishq's Niti Taylor is 10th on the list.

Inputs: Aditi Khanna/PTI