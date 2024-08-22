Getting Infatuated With Tamannaah

Saiyami gets sporty... Pooja goes trekking... Madhur meets Priyanka...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia has been teasing fans with breath-taking pictures from her series Leela: The Divine Illusion of Love. The one above is from her Mugdh set, and we just can't look away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra shares a throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and writes, 'Fashion is all about revisiting the classic and the timeless creations over time... #worldfashionday today, celebrating with an outfit from our new #Evara collection inspired by our 2016/17 collection #ThePersianStory worn by the very beautiful @deepikapadukone'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher gets sporty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde goes trekking at the Skookum Flats Trail in Washington and sends us a quick kiss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar catches up with Priyanka Chopra, the leading lady of his film, Fashion and writes, 'It was a delight to meet & engage in a fascinating discussion with the talented @priyankachopra at her exquisite residence in #LosAngeles.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur's 'hair in a bow, heart on a string and some twirling in the wind' in Brick Lane in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday has an important question.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu,, who was last seen in the OTT show, Yakshini, is breaking barriers and she writes, 'When the wall tries to stop you, become the force that breaks through.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

After Life Hill Gayi, Kusha Kapila shares pictures from Sonmarg, Kashmir, and writes, 'Beach person hoon par soul toh hills kee hai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari turns into a brown girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna learns to stretch herself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza wishes Vaibhav Rekhi, 'Happy Birthday Husband. You show up for all those you love and for many more... spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness and effortlessly making the world a kinder place. Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard. I love you. And I am so proud of the human being you are.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com