'I Have Never Received So Much Love'

'Playing Murlikant Petkar changed my life.'

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan considers Chandu Champion the most important film of his career so far.

"Playing Murlikant Petkar changed my life," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"I've done so many films, in so many genres, but never a biopic. The experience is completely different. I had to transform myself, both physically and mentally, and the prep began from the day I signed the film.

"A thrilling opportunity. The lessons I learnt on this film are going to remain close to my heart forever. I've also gotten a window to connect with a newer, wider audience, specifically every person striving to achieve their dreams by going against odds. Not many actors get this opportunity, to touch the hearts of the audience, and this character gave me that."

Kartik speaks on the rigorous regiment he underwent to look convincing through various stages of Mr Petkar's life.

"The training regimen brought more discipline into my life. I had never looked at fitness the way I did during the process of becoming Murlikant. Once I got started, something changed in my wiring.

"Now I am more particular about what I eat, how I eat, and when I eat. It's a completely new lifestyle. Everything now has to fit within my health plan. I learnt on this film is that health needs to be taken care of first. So it is important to have the right health coach to take you through a transformation and do it the right way without any shortcuts."

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

The transition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Chandu Champion wasn't easy for Kartik.

"In my earlier work, the characters I played had a bit of 'Kartik' in them. I would find a personality trait of mine and highlight it.

"But getting into the shell of a real person, with a life as illustrious as Murlikant Petkar, was important to me. It needed focus, a lot of unlearning and new learnings. I had to set 'Kartik' aside and become a different performer."

Kartik reveals that the real Murlikant was very much a part of the project.

"Kabir sir (Khan, Director) spent the most time with him, and I was tasked with following his cinematic envisioning of the character. I met Murlikant Petkar for the first time after our first schedule. I was shooting in Pune and he had come on the set. He saw me giving a swimming shot and he said, 'tune ekdum mere jaise kiya.' That was a huge compliment for me.

"Then we had our first movie screening in Delhi with Murlikant sir being the main guest. It was heartwarming to watch the film with him in the theatre, smiling throughout the film, with some occasional tears. Post the viewing, he was very emotional. His smile and him holding my hand was all the validation I needed. I feel like I've already received the biggest award for this film."

IMAGE: Director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur with Murlikant Petkar at the screening of the film in Mumbai. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Among the directors he has worked with, Kartik rates Kabir Khan very high.

"Kabir sir is a very disciplined film-maker. He is so well prepared that it makes you push your boundaries further. He gives a lot of space for an actor to perform.

"Murlikant Petkar was a very difficult character for me to get into, and I would give the entire credit to Kabir sir and team because they helped me understand the character and bring out my best on screen."

Kartik is overwhelmed by the response to Chandu Champion so far.

"I have been getting overwhelming response. Of course, getting appreciation from veterans like Shabana Azmi ma'am and Javed Akhtarsaab is a huge deal. Shabana ma'am came out of the screening and gave me a tight hug.

Javedsaab said that 'tumne hansaya bahut tha, lekin itna rulaya pehli baar hai.' These words are no less than a medal or an award for me. A senior person messaged me after watching the film saying, please let me know wherever you are, I will come and want to give you a jhappi.

"My mom got so emotional after watching the film. I have never received so much love and appreciation for any of my film."