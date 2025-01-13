Game Changer Enjoys Fair Weekend At Box Office

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in Game Changer.

It was a fair weekend for the Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer as Rs 25 crore* (Rs 250 million) came in.

The film opened at Rs 8.64 crore (Rs 86.4 million) on Friday, and maintained that on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer opened better than expected since the advance booking suggested numbers in the range of Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore (Rs 40 million to Rs 50 million) at best. But what actually came in was double that.

The Shankar directorial may not have done business like Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD or Pushpa but the collections are more in line with Devara (Hindi). The NTR Jr film had opened at Rs 7.95 crore (Rs 79.5 million) with a weekend haul of Rs 29.52 crore (Rs 295.2 million).

One waits to see how the film does on Monday with the partial holiday of Sankranti at certain centres.

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood in Fateh.

Sonu Sood's actioner Fateh opened at Rs 2.61 crore (Rs 26.1 million), with a hike on Saturday at Rs 3.97 crore (Rs 39.7 million). Sunday brought in similar numbers.

Fateh's total weekend collections were around Rs 10.50 crore* (Rs 105 million). If collections stay in Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore (Rs 15 million to Rs 20 million) range from Monday onwards, it can aim for a lifetime of around Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.