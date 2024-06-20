Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again.

Ready to test your filmi keeda with our super fun Bollywood quiz?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Fighter B. Pathaan C. Race 2 A. Fighter A. Sarfarosh B. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke C. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar B. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke A. Good Newwz B. Gabbar is Back C. Ki & Ka C. Ki & Ka A. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar B. Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva C. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil A. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar A. Farishtay B. Banjaran C. Lamhe C. Lamhe A. Gumrah B. Tahalka C. Karma B. Tahalka A. Simmba B. Love Aaj Kal C. Murder Mubarak B. Love Aaj Kal A. Karz B. Rocky C. Des Pardes A. Karz A. Prem B. Jaan C. Hameshaa C. Hameshaa A. Uunchai B. Goodbye C. Ghoomer A. Uunchai

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com