News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz

Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 20, 2024 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again.

Ready to test your filmi keeda with our super fun Bollywood quiz?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Fighter
B. Pathaan
C. Race 2
 
 
A. Sarfarosh
B. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke
C. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
 
 
A. Good Newwz
B. Gabbar is Back
C. Ki & Ka
 
 
A. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
B. Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva
C. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
 
 
A. Farishtay
B. Banjaran
C. Lamhe
 
 
A. Gumrah
B. Tahalka
C. Karma
 
 
A. Simmba
B. Love Aaj Kal
C. Murder Mubarak
 
 
A. Karz
B. Rocky
C. Des Pardes
 
 
A. Prem
B. Jaan
C. Hameshaa
 
 
A. Uunchai
B. Goodbye
C. Ghoomer
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'No One Can Replace Salman Khan'
'No One Can Replace Salman Khan'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It '03 Or '24'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It '03 Or '24'
'The Way We Express Love Has Changed'
'The Way We Express Love Has Changed'
How To Conquer Debts: The Gita Way
How To Conquer Debts: The Gita Way
Nitish's Son Set For Political Plunge?
Nitish's Son Set For Political Plunge?
T20 WC PICS: England prove too good for West Indies
T20 WC PICS: England prove too good for West Indies
AI Policy Draft Expected in 5-6 Months
AI Policy Draft Expected in 5-6 Months

More like this

Meet Sonakshi's Beau, Zaheer Iqbal

Meet Sonakshi's Beau, Zaheer Iqbal

10 Ways To Ace The Denim Look

10 Ways To Ace The Denim Look

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances