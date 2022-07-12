News
FUN, FUN Bollywood Quiz!

FUN, FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 12, 2022 18:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Enjoy the rains with a cup of hot chai and our cool, cool Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Khatta Meetha
B. Golmaal
C. Pestonjee
  A. Khatta Meetha
 
A. De De Pyaar De
B. Andhadhun
C. Jawani Jaanemann
  B. Andhadhun
 
A. Hum Hain Kamaal Ke
B. Shreeman Aashique
C. Waqt Hamara Hai
  C. Waqt Hamara Hai
 
A. Jannat 2
B. Ek Thi Daayan
C. Raaz: The Mystery Continues
  C. Raaz: The Mystery Continues
 
A. Ghulam
B. Parampara
C. Mann
  A. Ghulam
 
A. Raja Hindustani
B. Dushman
C. Zakhm
  B. Dushman
 
A. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
B. Dhoom 2
C. Bang Bang
  A. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
 
A. Rukhsat
B. Mujrim
C. Ilaaka
  B. Mujrim
 
A. Ek Villain
B. A Gentleman
C. Ittefaq
  C. Ittefaq
 
A. Aaja Meri Jaan
B. Benaam Badsha
C. Neither
  B. Benaam Badsha
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
