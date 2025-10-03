HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » First Look: Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2

First Look: Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
October 03, 2025 14:06 IST

IMAGE: Nayanthara in Mookuthi Amman 2.
 

Nayanthara shared the first look poster of her coming Tamil film Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C and produced by Ishari K Ganesh, Khushbu Sundar, Kushmitha Ganesh, Ishan Saksena and Vignesh Shivan.

On her Instagram Nayanthara said, 'Let her Divine Grace Prevail. A #SundarC Visual Spectacle. Here's the first appearance of #MookuthiAmman2'.

The sequel to her 2020 Mookuthi Amman film features Nayanthara reprising her role of Mookuthi Amman alongside Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Abhinaya. Shooting of the project started in March.

Mookuthi Amman was directed by RJ Balaji and revolved around journalist Engels Ramasamy (Balaji) who leads a routine life with his family. Things took a dramatic turn after the goddess Mookuthi Amman (essayed by Nayanthara) visits him.

The film, a commercial and critical success, released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI
