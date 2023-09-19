News
Fatima's PERFECT Holiday

Fatima's PERFECT Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 19, 2023 09:50 IST
Ananya holidays in Budapest... Shraddha is in Chandigarh... Tripti dreams of Greece...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoys some downtime in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Meet the 'pest in Buda' says Ananya Panday from, where else, Budapest.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor declares from Chandigarh, 'Haan maine raat ko Topi pehni... Haan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Is Elli AvrRam reading a script on the streets of England?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri shares a throwback pic from Greece and writes, 'No.. I am not in Greece.. yes..I take forever to upload holiday pictures.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan enjoys the view in Scotland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan goes green in Dubai.

