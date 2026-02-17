HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Emmanuel Macron's Brush With Bollywood

Source: ANI
February 17, 2026 19:28 IST

'Here's to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told.'

Key Points

  • French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are on a three-day visit to India.
  • On Day 1, Macron enjoyed a morning jog in Mumbai and later interacted with Bollywood folk.
  • Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte head to New Delhi for The India AI Impact Summit.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and others. Photograph: Kind courtesy Emmanuel Macron/X

French President Emmanuel Macron added cinematic glamour to his diplomatic visit to Mumbai by holding a special interaction with Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday.

The French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron met prominent figures of Indian cinema including actors like Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and Shabana Azmi.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined the special meeting along with Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej.

 

Emmanuel Macron: 'Culture brings us together'

IMAGE: Emmanuel Macron with Anil Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/X

Taking to his official X handle, Macron shared pictures of their gathering, showing his interaction with the celebrities.

'Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together,' he wrote in the caption.

Anil Kapoor also shared glimpses of the meeting on his X handle and wrote, 'Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here's to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told.'

Macron's Mumbai visit

IMAGE: Macron (born 21-12-1977) is 21 years younger than Anil Kapoor (24-12-1956). Photograph: Kind courtesy Emmanuel Macron/X

Macron and Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday for their scheduled India visit.

They were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai airport.

On Tueday morning, Macron was seen jogging with a team of security personnel.

The Macrons also paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on their arrival.

Macron's Delhi plan

IMAGE: Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with Homebound Director Neeraj Ghaywan, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Ricky Kej, Shabana Azmi and others. Photograph: Kind courtesy Emmanuel Macron/X

Following theIR Mumbai engagements, the Macrons and their delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

IMAGE:Emmanuel Macron with Neeraj Ghaywan and Richa Chadha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Emmanuel Macron/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

